Mbalula's excuse for trip to Zimbabwe: 'SANDF in charge of the skies'

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has distanced himself from the use of a SA National Defence Force (SANDF) aircraft by defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and her ANC comrades for a trip to Zimbabwe this week.

Mbalula referred all questions about the trip to Mapisa-Nqakula, saying the defence force did not need his approval for its trips. He said the military “was in charge of the skies” and therefore does not seek his permission as they are in charge of the security of the republic.

“I'm not going to respond to that because I might mess it up,” he told journalists on Friday. “The ministry in charge of that is the one to answer questions with regard to the trip in its totality, including the people who asked for a lift. I don't have the details,” said Mbalula.

The lockdown regulations imposed in terms of the national disaster stipulate that all international travel is prohibited, except in exceptional cases and only if approval is obtained beforehand.