In Quotes | Mbalula issues stern warning to airlines failing to observe Covid-19 regulations

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has issued a stern warning to airlines about breaching Covid-19 regulations.

Speaking on Saturday during an inspection at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport about adherence to the regulations, Mbalula said he has received complaints that some airlines do not observe the regulations on board flights.

Here are five quotes from his address.

Complaint

“I received a complaint that some airlines are not observing regulations on board .

“There is no enforcement around wearing masks and there is no sanitising. We want to deal with that because we can't allow airlines to break the safety measures put in place by government.”