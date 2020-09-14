US ambassador 'assassination plot' getting attention: State Security Agency

The State Security Agency (SSA) says reports of an alleged plot to assassinate the US ambassador to SA are receiving the necessary attention.

The agency said on Monday it was interacting with all relevant partners in SA and abroad, to ensure that no harm would come to ambassador Lana Marks, including any other diplomatic officials inside the country's borders.

In a statement, the agency said it had noted rising public interest in the matter and would like to assure all SA citizens and interested parties that it was receiving attention.

It quoted state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo as saying the SSA had a duty to protect all diplomatic official on state duty in the country.

“It should be noted that the nature of the allegation and attendant threat doesn't permit us to give any detailed updates on the investigations,” it said.