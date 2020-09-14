Politics

US ambassador 'assassination plot' getting attention: State Security Agency

Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
14 September 2020 - 18:17
State security minister Ayanda Dlodlo has weighed in on allegations of Iran planning to assassinate US ambassador Lana Marks. File photo.
State security minister Ayanda Dlodlo has weighed in on allegations of Iran planning to assassinate US ambassador Lana Marks. File photo.
Image: Peter Mogaki/Sunday World

The State Security Agency (SSA) says reports of an alleged plot to assassinate the US ambassador to SA are receiving the necessary attention.

The agency said on Monday it was interacting with all relevant partners in SA and abroad, to ensure that no harm would come to ambassador Lana Marks, including any other diplomatic officials inside the country's borders.

In a statement, the agency said it had noted rising public interest in the matter and would like to assure all SA citizens and interested parties that it was receiving attention.

It quoted state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo as saying the SSA had a duty to protect all diplomatic official on state duty in the country.

“It should be noted that the nature of the allegation and attendant threat doesn't permit us to give any detailed updates on the investigations,” it said.

Iran dismisses alleged plot to kill US ambassador to SA Lana Marks

Iran has slammed claims in a news report that the country was considering an assassination attempt against Lana Marks, the US ambassador to SA.
News
3 hours ago

The statement said reports would be provided to the relevant authorities, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, minister of international relations and cooperation Naledi Pandor and relevant officials in the US administration.

This follows reports by the US media that the Iranian government was considering assassinating Marks in response to the killing earlier this year of Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian major-general in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The reports referenced “highly classified intel reports” as the source of the information.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Possible war crimes in Yemen fuelled by arms flows from West, Iran - UN

Weapons provided by Western powers and Iran to the warring sides in Yemen are fuelling the six-year-old conflict, marked by deadly Saudi-led ...
News
5 days ago

US military hands over R6m PPE gift as ambassador decries 'disappointing' corruption

A consignment of personal protective equipment worth R6m arrived in a US military cargo plane at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on ...
News
4 weeks ago

Iran executes man convicted of spying for CIA, Mossad

Iran on Monday executed a former translator convicted of spying on its forces for the US and Israel, including help to locate a top Iranian general ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. US ambassador 'assassination plot' getting attention: State Security Agency Politics
  2. Andile Lungisa ‘exchanging chocolates’ with his assault victim: supporters Politics
  3. Mapisa-Nqakula report on ANC flight must be made public: DA Politics
  4. DA wants Thandi Modise to explain failure to establish Covid-19 graft committee Politics
  5. Cyril Ramaphosa salutes media for its role in telling the Covid-19 story Politics

Latest Videos

Norma Gigaba back in court over 'damaged' Mercedes G Wagon
Teen found dead in Eldorado Park one week after Nateniël Julies' killing
X