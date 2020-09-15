Politics

At least 10 ANC KZN members facing charges asked to step aside: Ntuli

15 September 2020 - 16:10 By Zimasa Matiwane
ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said the ANC members who have been asked to step aside include a member who is facing a rape charge.
ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said the ANC members who have been asked to step aside include a member who is facing a rape charge.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

There are at least 10 ANC members in KwaZulu-Natal who have been asked to step aside, including one who is facing a rape charge while others face charges ranging from murder and attempted murder to corruption.

This emerged during a post-provincial executive committee (PEC) briefing on Tuesday, when provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said the members were mostly councillors from regions including eThekwini, Ukhahlamba, Josiah Gumede and Newcastle.

The announcement comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa said in August that the national executive committee (NEC) had approved his motion to have members who are facing corruption charges step away from their posts until the conclusion of investigations into their misconduct.

“Some are accused of theft, including stock theft, and continuing to draw a social grant while earning a ward councillor salary. Another is charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm. Some charges date back to 2017,” said Ntuli.

Based on the report tabled in the PEC meeting, Ntuli said the party thought they had “10 or 11" members facing charges.

'We were wrong': Ace Magashule says ANC will pay for air force jaunt to Zim

The ANC has undertaken to reimburse government for the costs incurred during its controversial use of an air force jet on a party-political mission ...
Politics
2 hours ago

However, he said it emerged during the meeting that some cases were not included and some of the cases discussed had new developments. A complete list would be consolidated and available in about a week, he said.

Ntuli emphasised that the move to ask members facing court cases to step aside was a bold step towards restoring the integrity and image of the party.

“Each of these comrades who are charged will have to be called to the ANC provincial office to explain the decision of the NEC and its implications for them so that when they comply, they have absolute clarity about what is required of them,” he said.

“These comrades are supposed to be going to the integrity commission, which in our case had a workshop which looked at guidelines recently adopted by the NEC. We will await the outcome of the commission, but without that report they are not expected to perform their responsibilities both in government and the party.” 

The ANC expects that once members have been through the integrity commission process, the commission will provide recommendations about what should happen to them, he said.

“The integrity commission will make an assessment of the continuation of these comrades in structures of the ANC or governance. If it affects the standing and reputation of the ANC, and when the commission says a comrade must resign, they will have to resign.”

Ntuli said the province expects the integrity commission process to be completed by mid-October.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Hawks raids come amid eThekwini mayor's 'consequence management'

A raid on the homes of 18 eThekwini municipality staff allegedly linked to a R700m corruption investigation preceded a report-back session by mayor ...
Politics
5 hours ago

ANC KZN team probing allegations of abuse by senior members to disband

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal is expected to announce the closure of a task team that sought to establish the veracity of abuse allegations made by a ...
Politics
6 hours ago

Andile Lungisa ‘exchanging chocolates’ with his assault victim: supporters

Andile Lungisa's assault conviction is political, says Abner Mosaase, a former ANCYL leader speaking on behalf of supporters calling for ...
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. EFF MPs to answer for protesting against FW de Klerk at Sona Politics
  2. Guptas counted on Dlamini-Zuma victory to save Brian Molefe Politics
  3. At least 10 ANC KZN members facing charges asked to step aside: Ntuli Politics
  4. 'We were wrong': Ace Magashule says ANC will pay for air force jaunt to Zim Politics
  5. State capture: Matshela Koko introduced me to Gupta aide Salim Essa, claims ... Politics

Latest Videos

Anxiety, uncertainty & loneliness: Lockdown's true toll on children
Norma Gigaba back in court over 'damaged' Mercedes G Wagon
X