Andile Lungisa ‘exchanging chocolates’ with his assault victim: supporters

Andile Lungisa's supporters have claimed that the assault conviction against him is political.

According to them, Lungisa had already “kissed and made up” with his victim, Rano Kayser.

Abner Mosaase, a former ANC Youth League (ANCYL) leader who served in its national executive committee (NEC) when Lungisa was its deputy president, believes politics is at play.

Speaking on behalf of a group of supporters calling for #JusticeForLungisa, Mosaase said Lungisa was a victim of his political beliefs and the “posture” he took at the ANC Nasrec conference, where he supported Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma for the party’s top position.

Furthermore, he believes Lungisa’s case was not heard properly, adding that evidence that proved he assaulted Kayser in self-defence was ignored by the courts.