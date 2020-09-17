Politics

EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi 'merely touching' apology gets cold reception

17 September 2020 - 12:59
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said EFF members did not harass journalist Nobesuthu Hejana but 'merely touched her'.
Image: Gallo images

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's apology for his “merely touching” comments has received a cold reception from many South Africans.

Last week, Ndlozi came under fire for defending party members who were caught on video pushing a journalist who was trying to cover the party's Clicks shutdown.

In a video shared by eNCA, journalist Nobesuthu Hejana was seen being harassed by EFF protesters outside a Clicks store in Plumstead, Cape Town.

The news channel said Hejana had earlier been pushed and chased away by EFF protesters at another Clicks store.

The SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) condemned the harassment of the journalist, saying it was “appalling” and “misogynistic”.

The forum called on the Gender Commission and parliament to investigate.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's 'merely touching' comments spark anger and outrage in SA

Social media users said Ndlozi's views problematic in the fight against gender-based violence (GBV)
Politics
1 week ago

However, Ndlozi denied that EFF members harassed the reporter.

He said his party members “merely” touched Hejana. He also went as far as saying the “Presidential protection unit has been pushing journalists since the days of former late president Nelson Mandela and it has never been called harassment”.

A week after his comments, Ndlozi apologised and said his comments were “irresponsible” and “hurtful”.

“I apologise and receive all the robust rebuke you all gave me with love,” he said.

Reacting to Ndlozi's “excuse of an apology”, many said it was “typical” and “insincere”.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

