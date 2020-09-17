EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi 'merely touching' apology gets cold reception

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's apology for his “merely touching” comments has received a cold reception from many South Africans.

Last week, Ndlozi came under fire for defending party members who were caught on video pushing a journalist who was trying to cover the party's Clicks shutdown.

In a video shared by eNCA, journalist Nobesuthu Hejana was seen being harassed by EFF protesters outside a Clicks store in Plumstead, Cape Town.

The news channel said Hejana had earlier been pushed and chased away by EFF protesters at another Clicks store.

The SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) condemned the harassment of the journalist, saying it was “appalling” and “misogynistic”.

The forum called on the Gender Commission and parliament to investigate.