Eastern Cape job stats ‘painful’, says premier

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has called on business to stave off retrenchments to bolster their revenue.

Mabuyane was responding to the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS), released by Stats SA on Tuesday.

The report revealed that the Eastern Cape recorded the highest unemployment rate among the country’s provinces, at 36.9% in the second quarter.

The expanded unemployment rate for the Eastern Cape is at 52.8%, up from 48.9% in the first quarter, and it is the worst-performing province in the country, reports HeraldLIVE.

The report also revealed that Nelson Mandela Bay is bleeding jobs, with the unemployment rate in the city now at 40%.

Mabuyane said the “painful” figures were to be expected due to the closure of the economy during the lockdown.

“The pandemic hit us at a time when our economy was not enjoying positive growth, but the pandemic made things worse as the rollout of some major programmes, whose multiplier effect had [a] positive injection, got delayed,” he said.