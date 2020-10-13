Carl Niehaus wants Fikile Mbalula to show ‘respect’ after ‘MK thugs’ claim

Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) spokesperson Carl Niehaus has slammed Fikile Mbalula for labelling some of the association's members “thugs”.

In a series of tweets on Monday, the transport minister claimed that certain members of the association were “thugs calling themselves veterans”.

This comes after the association in Gauteng marched against Mbalula, demanding he be arrested for the country's almost defunct train service. The minister hit back at the calls and said he was being targeted for “closing the taps” on alleged corruption at Prasa.