Fikile Mbalula spills the tea on when his speech writer plagiarised an Oxfam article

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has reacted to a report about an Eastern Cape strategy document allegedly being plagiarised from a presentation made by the Australian government by sharing his own experience of allegedly being taken for a ride by a speech writer.

DispatchLIVE reported at the weekend that the 33-page “Provincial Digital Transformation Framework and Strategy Plan 2020-2025” document, signed by Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane and approved by the provincial cabinet, was copied almost word-for-word from a presentation made by the Australian government in 2015.

The report went viral on social media and drew reaction from several major politicians.