Politics

State employees will stop getting tenders, Ramaphosa promises

Thabo Mokone Parliamentary editor
15 October 2020 - 17:46
President Cyril Ramaphosa presents the government's economic recovery plan in parliament on Thursday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa presents the government's economic recovery plan in parliament on Thursday.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

President Cyril Ramaphosa told parliament that his administration would implement strict measures to bar political office bearers — such as ministers, mayors and MPs — from scoring government tenders.

Ramaphosa made the undertaking before a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces, where he was presenting his new economic plan to pull the country out of the ravages of Covid-19. He said fighting crime and corruption was also at the centre of his plans to revive the economy after it was decimated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ramaphosa's promise is a major victory for labour unions and other civil society bodies after they pushed for political office bearers to be banned from trading with the state during consultative discussion on Ramaphosa's new economic blueprint at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) last month.

Those who were opposed to the idea of preventing politicians, such as ministers and MPs, from trading with the state had argued that this would be a violation of their constitutional right to engage in commercial enterprise — but Ramaphosa has seemingly rejected that argument.

Ramaphosa unveils R100bn fund to create 800,000 public sector jobs

Ramaphosa made the announcement in parliament on Thursday, where he tabled an “economic reconstruction and recovery plan” in response to the ...
Politics
4 hours ago

The issue of politically exposed people scoring government tenders has been under the spotlight for several months now after a slew of companies with links to politicians scored hundreds of millions of rand in PPE tenders under in dodgy circumstances.

Ramaphosa told MPs that a framework to bar politicians from trading with the state would be crafted and implemented soon.

“We will strengthen the framework to ensure that political office bearers at all spheres of government do not do business with the state and we welcome the agreement at Nedlac that all social partners will act decisively against corruption and fraud in their ranks,” said Ramaphosa, before briefly departing from his prepared speech.

We will ensure that every rand of public expenditure is spent productively to benefit our people and support our recovery effort.
Cyril Ramaphosa

“Now this is an issue which came up quite strongly at the Nedlac level, and it was most heartening to hear all the partners underscoring precisely this point,” he said.

Ramaphosa announced that a “joint rapid response team” had been established to clamp down on criminal elements targeting construction sites of bulk infrastructure sites who were “soliciting protection money from businesses”.

The police's Lt-Gen Fannie Masemola has been given the task of leading the fight against what government officials call “the construction mafia”.

Ramaphosa said there would be a rebuilding of revenue service Sars, which was crippled during the state capture years, and that “significant areas of tax evasion and tax fraud have already been identified”.

Opposition parties slam Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan

Opposition parties have moved swiftly to slam the economic reconstruction and economic recovery plan President Cyirl Ramaphosa delivered at a joint ...
Politics
3 hours ago

“We are working to clamp down on the illegal economy and illicit financial flows, including transfer pricing abuse, profit shifting, VAT and customs duty fraud, under-invoicing of manufactured imports, corruption and other illegal schemes,” he said.

He lauded the recent performances of several other law enforcement agencies such as the SIU, the NPA and the Hawks after their anti-corruption operations in the past few months. The agencies nabbed several ANC-linked high-profile figures and business people over allegations of state capture corruption.

“Law enforcement agencies are being strengthened and provided with adequate resources to enable the identification and swift prosecution of corruption and fraud. We wish to assure all South Africans that there will be no political interference with the work of law enforcement agencies,” he said.

“The Public Procurement Bill will be fast-tracked and transversal contracts put in place for large-volume items. We will soon finalise and begin implementation of the new national anti-corruption strategy which will improve transparency, monitoring and accountability in government and across society.

“Through these actions, we will ensure that every rand of public expenditure is spent productively to benefit our people and support our recovery effort.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

R350 'Covid grant' to be offered for an extra three months: Ramaphosa

The government has decided that the special R350 Covid-19 social grant will be offered for another three months as part of a new economic plan to ...
Politics
4 hours ago

You'll soon be able to generate your own power, says Ramaphosa - and even sell any excess to Eskom

The government is fast-tracking applications for electricity generation for personal use as it moves to end crippling load-shedding and secure energy ...
Politics
4 hours ago

RECORDED | President Cyril Ramaphosa outlines SA’s economic recovery plan

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday outline the country's economic recovery plan.
Politics
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Eskom’s excuses for booting out chair Tsotsi were so flimsy, Zondo can only ... Politics
  2. Well, well, well, some of tender tycoon Sodi’s assets can’t be found Politics
  3. ‘Incongenial’ Batohi refuses to work with me, moans protector Politics
  4. ‘I didn’t go on holiday to Zim, I went to sort out border security’ Politics
  5. I fixed Medupi, then they drop-kicked me: Eskom exec Politics

Latest Videos

“We hope it will not spill into war”: Pastors pray over brewing tensions in ...
'Dirty' cops & tensions: Cele hears farmers' grievances after visiting Brendin ...
X