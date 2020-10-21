Politics

WATCH LIVE | Transnet executive manager up next in the state capture hot seat

21 October 2020 - 09:45 By TimesLIVE

The state capture inquiry will on Wednesday hear testimony from Transnet executive manager in the finance department Yousuf Laher.


The inquiry's focus has been on establishing why the state-owned entity paid a R17m settlement to former CEO Siyabonga Gama in 2011.

The inquiry's chair, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, may recommend that President Cyril Ramaphosa go after former Transnet board members who supported the bizarre settlement payment to Gama.

Among the misconduct claims were that Gama signed a multimillion-rand contract without reading its terms, insulted his colleagues and ignored board instructions.

The R17m payment was made up of salary back pay, full benefits and legal costs the Transnet board approved to be paid to Gama when he was reinstated.

The inquiry is also expected to hear evidence from former Transnet executive management of capital development, Deidre Strydom.

