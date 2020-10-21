'I've said the same thing internally and externally': Mbali Ntuli on 'leaked' virtual town hall meeting

DA leadership contender Mbali Ntuli says her recent virtual town hall meeting was taped and leaked.

This comes after Ntuli's virtual meeting with the DA's supporters in the Western Cape, where she addressed various issues facing SA, including farm murders and the economy.

According to an EWN report, in the leaked audio Ntuli shared her views on DA leaders allegedly suppressing dissenting voices, something she has spoken publicly about before.

In an interview with Newzroom Afrika last month, Ntuli said over the past few years dissenting voices and disagreements had led to clashes in the DA, and that the party has seen this as being “ill-disciplined”.