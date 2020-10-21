Politics

'I've said the same thing internally and externally': Mbali Ntuli on 'leaked' virtual town hall meeting

21 October 2020 - 09:43
DA leader hopeful Mbali Ntuli is not set on leaving the party, even if she loses the race.
DA leader hopeful Mbali Ntuli is not set on leaving the party, even if she loses the race.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

DA leadership contender Mbali Ntuli says her recent virtual town hall meeting was taped and leaked.

This comes after Ntuli's virtual meeting with the DA's supporters in the Western Cape, where she addressed various issues facing SA, including farm murders and the economy.

According to an EWN report, in the leaked audio Ntuli shared her views on DA leaders allegedly suppressing dissenting voices, something she has spoken publicly about before.

In an interview with Newzroom Afrika last month, Ntuli said over the past few years dissenting voices and disagreements had led to clashes in the DA, and that the party has seen this as being “ill-disciplined”.

'We are only stronger when we have ideas': Mbali Ntuli on DA seeing dissenting voices as 'ill-discipline'

DA leader hopeful Mbali Ntuli says the party sees dissenting voices as “ill-discipline” and considers those who speak up as an “errands person”.
Politics
4 weeks ago

On Tuesday, Ntuli said she was not sure what the motive behind the leak was.

“So my town hall [meeting] last night was taped and leaked. Not sure why, I've said the same thing internally as I've said externally,” she said.

Ntuli also rubbished comments that she would exit the DA if she lost the bid to become the party's leader, as some have alleged.

“If there's one thing I've been consistent about is that I don't change my tune depending on the audience listening,” she said.

Ntuli is running against DA interim leader John Steenhuisen for the position of party leader.

She is doing her virtual town hall tour, under the hashtag #KindStrongFair, before the DA's virtual federal congress on October 31 and November 1.

According to Ntuli, if elected, she will change the party's disciplinary body and the federal legal commission and bring in a “culture where people can debate and have free rein in the party”, among other things.

Speaking to Sunday Times earlier this week, Ntuli said even if she lost the race, she would still come out as a winner.

“When I started this race, people didn’t think I would even get two votes, and now I have people saying they will vote for the DA if I become the leader. I took a shot at the highest office of SA’s second-biggest political party. I don’t think there is a possible loss for me,” she said.  

READ MORE

DA leadership race: win or lose, Mbali Ntuli says she’s a winner

Before Mbali Ntuli announced that she was challenging the interim federal leader for the DA’s top job, it was almost unimaginable that a relatively ...
News
3 days ago

'It's not a vote against Helen': Phumzile Van Damme endorses Gauteng leader for federal council chair

DA shadow minister of communications Phumzile Van Damme has endorsed Mike Moriarty for the position of chairperson of the party's federal council.
Politics
6 days ago

Just three positions up for grabs at DA's digital elective conference

Only three leadership position will be contested when the DA holds a virtual elective congress at the end of October.
Politics
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Well, well, well, some of tender tycoon Sodi’s assets can’t be found Politics
  2. ‘Incongenial’ Batohi refuses to work with me, moans protector Politics
  3. Zap ’em! Eskom dirty dealers can’t flee law as MPs hear shocking evidence Politics
  4. SA’s astronomical Covid-19 corruption ‘is a crime against humanity’ Politics

Latest Videos

'You must take a life, or they take yours': CIT security officers recount their ...
'He's innocent' - Girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect speaks
X