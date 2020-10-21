'I've said the same thing internally and externally': Mbali Ntuli on 'leaked' virtual town hall meeting
DA leadership contender Mbali Ntuli says her recent virtual town hall meeting was taped and leaked.
This comes after Ntuli's virtual meeting with the DA's supporters in the Western Cape, where she addressed various issues facing SA, including farm murders and the economy.
According to an EWN report, in the leaked audio Ntuli shared her views on DA leaders allegedly suppressing dissenting voices, something she has spoken publicly about before.
In an interview with Newzroom Afrika last month, Ntuli said over the past few years dissenting voices and disagreements had led to clashes in the DA, and that the party has seen this as being “ill-disciplined”.
On Tuesday, Ntuli said she was not sure what the motive behind the leak was.
“So my town hall [meeting] last night was taped and leaked. Not sure why, I've said the same thing internally as I've said externally,” she said.
Ntuli also rubbished comments that she would exit the DA if she lost the bid to become the party's leader, as some have alleged.
“If there's one thing I've been consistent about is that I don't change my tune depending on the audience listening,” she said.
Ntuli is running against DA interim leader John Steenhuisen for the position of party leader.
She is doing her virtual town hall tour, under the hashtag #KindStrongFair, before the DA's virtual federal congress on October 31 and November 1.
According to Ntuli, if elected, she will change the party's disciplinary body and the federal legal commission and bring in a “culture where people can debate and have free rein in the party”, among other things.
Speaking to Sunday Times earlier this week, Ntuli said even if she lost the race, she would still come out as a winner.
“When I started this race, people didn’t think I would even get two votes, and now I have people saying they will vote for the DA if I become the leader. I took a shot at the highest office of SA’s second-biggest political party. I don’t think there is a possible loss for me,” she said.