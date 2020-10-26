WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry zooms in on Denel

Last week Denel CEO Talib Sadik told parliament's public enterprises portfolio committee how maladministration at the SOE has compromised the security of SA.

“We do play a key role to our defence industry, and the national defence industry council identified that the liquidity challenges facing Denel compromise the national security of our country,” said Sadik.

He said the financial woes had caused damage in the defence industry to the extent that employment in the industry has dropped from 20,000 in 2017 to a 8,500.

The inquiry is also expected to hear evidence from incumbent Denel board chair Monhla Hlahla.