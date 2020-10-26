Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry zooms in on Denel

26 October 2020 - 10:00 By TimesLIVE

The state capture inquiry will on Monday hear testimony related to Denel from former board member Nonyameko Mandindi.

The state-owned entity (SOE) is one of many facing serious financial challenges after financial irregularities linked to the capture of the state by the Gupta brothers during former president Jacob Zuma's tenure.


Last week Denel CEO Talib Sadik told parliament's public enterprises portfolio committee how maladministration at the SOE has compromised the security of SA.

“We do play a key role to our defence industry, and the national defence industry council identified that the liquidity challenges facing Denel compromise the national security of our country,” said Sadik.

He said the financial woes had caused damage in the defence industry to the extent that employment in the industry has dropped from 20,000 in 2017 to a 8,500.

The inquiry is also expected to hear evidence from incumbent Denel board chair Monhla Hlahla.

 

TimesLIVE

