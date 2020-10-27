Cyril Ramaphosa dismisses lockdown talk, but will address SA next week
President Cyril Ramaphosa has flatly dismissed speculation that he is planning to return the country to a hard lockdown.
Despite warnings of a Covid-19 resurgence, including from health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, Ramaphosa said a hard lockdown was not on the cards.
Ramaphosa made the comment while taking oral questions from MPs in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on a range of issues, including Covid-19 corruption, gender-based violence and the controversial trip to Zimbabwe last month by defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula with the ANC in tow.
Responding to a question from the DA's Tim Brauteseth, Ramaphosa said while he was concerned about the recent spike in Covid-19 infections, there was “no need to be alarmed”.
He said he had received a report from a team advising his government on Covid-19 on Tuesday before his appearance before the NCOP, and he would be considering it before addressing the nation during next week.
He said talk of a return to a hard lockdown was premature, adding that what was required for now was strict adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols — particularly as the festive season approached.
This is a developing story.
