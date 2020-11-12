IN QUOTES | Magashule supporters 'should not claim to represent ANC' at court appearance

Supporters of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule are welcome to attend his Friday appearance at the Bloemfontein high court, but should not do so under the guise of representing the party.

This is what ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said on Wednesday during a media briefing after a warrant of arrest was issued for Magashule on Tuesday. Mabe, deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte and ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile responded to questions from the media.

The warrant, according to the Hawks Free State spokesperson Capt Lynda Steyn, is in connection to the R255m funds allocated for the 2014 asbestos eradication project. Seven suspects were arrested last month in connection with the project, including businessman Edwin Sodi.

In a statement issued by the ANC ahead of the briefing, the party said Magashule does not want any individuals or group to march in support of him, or to print posters, T-shirts and placards bearing his name.

Here are five telling quotes from the presser:

Ace gets to keep his job

“The SG briefed us about the letters he has received from the law enforcement agencies and that he will co-operate and will go to court on Friday. The issue of stepping down is the matter that the NEC is still seized with and I'm sure in the next meeting the matter will be discussed further.”