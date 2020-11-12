Politics

R8.4m spent in just six months to accommodate Deputy President DD Mabuza's bodyguards

Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
12 November 2020 - 19:07
DA MP Mannie de Freitas described the amounts spent on Mabuza's security as ridiculous. 'Let's redirect that money to where we really need it. Why can't they have one or two protectors each?'
DA MP Mannie de Freitas described the amounts spent on Mabuza's security as ridiculous. 'Let's redirect that money to where we really need it. Why can't they have one or two protectors each?'
Image: Supplied

The government spent R8.39m of taxpayers' money to accommodate Deputy President David Mabuza's security personnel in hotels and lodges — and this in just the first six months of the country's Covid-19 lockdown.

The amount includes meals, transport and incidental costs for Mabuza's 28 police VIP protection officers, who rotate weekly.

In a written parliamentary reply, police minister Bheki Cele said the accommodation expenses came from the budget of the Presidential Protection Service.

Deputy president Mabuza calls on political leaders to stop being divisive

Deputy president David Mabuza has called on political leaders to be wary of reiterating divisive statements, including those that make corruption ...
Politics
1 week ago

The breakdown of costs shows that between April 1 2020 and September 30 2020:

  • R6,173,743 was spent on accommodating Mabuza's bodyguards;
  • R9,818 on their transport;
  • R883,744 on “incidental” costs;
  • and R1,325,733 was spent on their meals in four establishments.

“The accommodation was used for protection duties,” said Cele.

Police were among the essential services workers who were allowed to work and move around during the hard lockdown.

DA MP Manny de Freitas had asked Cele about amounts spent each month over the past three financial years to accommodate VIP protection officers for the deputy president, and the amount spent since April 1 2020.

He wanted the reasons for accommodating these officers at taxpayers' expense, the accommodation used in each case, names of the people accommodated, other expenditure linked to the accommodation and the items of expenditure in each case.

Cele's response shows that between April 2017 and March 2018, the state spent R8.5m on similar accommodation for then deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa.

In the following financial year — April 2018 to March 2019- R9.5m was spent. This jumped to R15.8m for the 2019/20 financial year.

De Freitas described the amounts spent on Mabuza's security as “ridiculous”.

“It's crazy to spent that for one person ... let's rather redirect that money to where we really need it. Why can't they have one or two protectors each,” asked De Freitas.

He said, ironically, people only noticed senior politicians because of their extensive security detail.

“We are in difficult financial times and we need to be more circumspect” he added.

Police are responsible for providing VIP drivers and protectors to members of the executive and pick up the bill for the provision of these services to members of the executive.

DD Mabuza slams attempts to 'drag his name' into Mpumalanga fraud case

Deputy President David Mabuza has distanced himself from any involvement in fraud, corruption, theft and money laundering which allegedly took place ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

'I am still alive,' says David Mabuza after month-long sick leave

ANC deputy president and the SA's second-in-command said it was shameful that some South Africans decided to spread fake news that he was dead.
Politics
2 months ago

David Mabuza still too ill to answer questions in parliament

Deputy President David Mabuza has written to National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise informing her that he is unable to attend to his scheduled ...
Politics
2 months ago

Most read

  1. An ‘unthinkable’ failure: Zondo blasts SA’s SOE ‘disaster’ Politics
  2. R38,000 per day? That's the cost of the Zondo inquiry's lawyers Politics
  3. 'Not worried at all': Magashule speaks after Hawks confirm warrant of arrest Politics
  4. Warrant news fails to spoil Magashule’s by-election party Politics
  5. All (including Gwede) is up in the air as ANC’s rule steps aside for Magashule Politics

Latest Videos

Devastation and destruction: KZN community recovering from tornado 1 year on
SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...
X