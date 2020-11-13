Politics

PODCAST | Ace and race: SA's biggest political stories of the week

13 November 2020 - 13:06 By Mike Siluma, Sibongakonke Shoba, Mawande Amashabalala, Andisiwe Makinana and Paige Muller
What is the line between a private social gathering and racial exclusion?
Image: Esa Alexander

In this week's episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, the politics team, with the help of commissioner Andre Gaum of the SA Human Rights Commission, dive head-first into the topics of racial tensions at Brakenfell High and the arrest of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. 

They negotiate the fine line between a private social event and racial discrimination. They also consider what Magashule's arrest and court appearance will mean for the future of the ANC and the country's politics.

Be part of the discussion: 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

TimesLIVE

