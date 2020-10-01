Politics

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

PODCAST | Zondo Commission begins to bare fruit as asbestos audit arrests wow SA

01 October 2020 - 06:23 By Mawande AmaShabalala, Aphiwe De Klerk, Sibongakonke Shoba and Paige Muller
The Hawks have arrested six of the seven alleged masterminds behind a corrupt asbestos deal.
Image: Supplied

The Hawks on Wednesday arrested six people involved in the alleged masterminding of a R200m asbestos audit project in the Free State.

Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi said that, “among those arrested are three senior government officials, three businessmen and five companies”.

“The accused face 60 charges which include corruption, fraud, money laundering, contravention of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act (Precca) as well as contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).”

In this episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, the politics team looks deeper into the arrests and testimony on the matter heard at the commission of Inquiry into state capture.

