Politics

David Mabuza says failure to eradicate inequality will make efforts to address HIV futile

02 December 2020 - 10:00
Deputy president David Mabuza delivered the keynote address at the World Aids Day commemoration in Soweto on Tuesday.
Deputy president David Mabuza delivered the keynote address at the World Aids Day commemoration in Soweto on Tuesday.
Image: GCIS

Deputy president David Mabuza says if the government fails to ensure that all marginalised groups have equal access to health, education and employment, efforts to address HIV in SA will be futile.

Mabuza was delivering the keynote address at the World Aids Day commemoration in Soweto on Tuesday.

World Aids Day 2020 was marked under the theme, “We’re in this together — Cheka Impilo”, a call to every South African to make the right health choices and ensure they know their health status.

The theme was aligned to the global theme for World Aids Day, which was “Global solidarity, shared responsibility”.

Mabuza said young women, in particular, were vulnerable due to inequality.

Battles won, and lost, against Aids hold valuable lessons for Covid-19 management

World AIDS Day this year finds us still deep amid another pandemic – Covid-19.
News
1 day ago

He said the rebuilding of social cohesion was critical not only in HIV prevention, but in the elimination of violence against women and children.

“We commemorate this World Aids Day in the middle of 16 days of activism against the abuse of women and children,” he said.

“It is critical for us to decisively address gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide, inequality and insecurity.

“Partnerships and leadership are needed to address the patriarchy and toxic masculinity that fuel GBV and sexually transmitted infections.”

Mabuza said SA could only win the fight against HIV if everyone worked together to save lives and livelihoods and protect the vulnerable.

“We are required to put people at the centre, especially the people most at risk of infection and the marginalised.”

The deputy president called on all in the country to play a role in reducing new HIV infections.

“Each one of us needs to play their role in reducing new HIV and TB infections, in stopping GBV and femicide, and in protecting the most vulnerable in our society, including adolescent girls and young women,” Mabuza said.

READ MORE

Criselda Kananda on living with HIV for 22 years: 'This year for the first time was the hardest'

"Please stop saying HIV/Aids simply because HIV is not Aids. We don’t say hypertension/stroke do we?"
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Still fighting the stigma of HIV and Aids

Although antiretroviral drugs to manage HIV and Aids are widely available, stigma towards people living with the disease still exists in communities ...
Lifestyle
20 hours ago

WHO backing boosts new vaginal ring that protects against HIV

Access to a long-acting vaginal ring, which was tested in SA, is a step closer after the World Health Organisation gave it the seal of approval.
News
18 hours ago

Most read

  1. Lungisa and RET faction take no prisoners in Covid blame game Politics
  2. PODCAST | Zille gets candid with Peter Bruce on EFF and Ntuli’s future Politics
  3. ANC won't pay R102m for election posters despite court order Politics
  4. Zuma could face big stick for flouncing out of Zondo probe Politics
  5. Cyril Ramaphosa faces his first motion of no confidence in parliament Politics

Latest Videos

'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry
'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry
X