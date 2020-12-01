Still fighting the stigma of HIV and Aids

Although antiretroviral (ARV) drugs to manage HIV and Aids are widely available, stigma towards people living with the disease still exists in communities and health facilities across the country.

At some clinics, people living with HIV and Aids are forced to queue separately to collect ARVs. This discrimination infringes on the privacy of those living with the virus, says 27-year-old Thulina Moukangwe.

“If you are in that line, anyone who comes in the clinic can see you are queueing in the line of people who are living with HIV, and that means you are HIV-positive,” she says.

Moukangwe was diagnosed with HIV when she was 17. She didn’t tell her family her test results because of the stigma.

When she finally found the courage to reveal her status, some people understood, but others called her names.

“Some still call me names, even today. Names like uyafa [she’s dying],” she says.