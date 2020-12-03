Restrictions tightened in Nelson Mandela Bay as Covid-19 infections rise

Ramaphosa said that following consultations with multiple stakeholders and deliberations at the national command council on the coronavirus, the government has decided to extend the curfew in Port Elizabeth.

“With effect from midnight tonight, the hours of the curfew will be 10pm to 4am. This means that, except for emergencies, no person may be outside their place of residency outside these times,” said Ramaphosa.

He also announced a reduction in the hours alcohol may be sold to between 10am and 6pm, Monday to Thursday.

“Alcohol consumption in public spaces such as the beautiful beaches of the area, and parks, is strictly forbidden. This is necessary to prevent large social gatherings that often take place in those spaces.

“Gatherings, including religious gatherings, may not be attended by more than 100 people for indoor events and 250 for outdoor events. At all times the total number of people in a venue may not exceed 50% of the capacity of the venue,” said Ramaphosa.