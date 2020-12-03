Politics

Restrictions tightened in Nelson Mandela Bay as Covid-19 infections rise

Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
03 December 2020 - 21:39

The Nelson Mandela Bay metro has become the first region in the country to be officially declared a Covid-19 hotspot, with the government imposing a stricter curfew and limiting alcohol sales to curb the spread of the killer disease.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement in his address to the nation on Thursday night, speaking on the latest measures to tackle the coronavirus. Infection numbers were surging in parts of the country, particularly in the Eastern Cape, he said.

There are now more than 800,000 confirmed infections countrywide, with 4,400 of them coming in the past 24 hours.

'This virus doesn't take a holiday': Ramaphosa tells SA to stay dedicated during festive season

The time for caution is now, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday night as he warned the country about a Covid-19 resurgence during the festive ...
Politics
1 hour ago

Ramaphosa said that following consultations with multiple stakeholders and deliberations at the national command council on the coronavirus, the government has decided to extend the curfew in Port Elizabeth.

“With effect from midnight tonight, the hours of the curfew will be 10pm to 4am. This means that, except for emergencies, no person may be outside their place of residency outside these times,” said Ramaphosa.

He also announced a reduction in the hours alcohol may be sold to between 10am and 6pm,  Monday to Thursday.

“Alcohol consumption in public spaces such as the beautiful beaches of the area, and parks, is strictly forbidden. This is necessary to prevent large social gatherings that often take place in those spaces.

“Gatherings, including religious gatherings, may not be attended by more than 100 people for indoor events and 250 for outdoor events. At all times the total number of people in a venue may not exceed 50% of the capacity of the venue,” said Ramaphosa.

President Cyril Rampahosa addresses SA on Thursday night.
President Cyril Rampahosa addresses SA on Thursday night.
Image: GCIS

The region has seen the largest resurgence of the Covid-19 infections in the country, along with the neighbouring Sarah Baartman region, in the Eastern Cape, and the Garden Route in the Western Cape.

But in a perhaps surprising move, Ramaphosa announced that the summer initiation season would be allowed to go ahead in the Eastern Cape — except in Nelson Mandela Bay — following discussions between his government and traditional leaders.

Traditional initiation in the province has been plagued by the deaths of hundreds of young boys and there was concern that this could get worse with Covid-19.

But Ramaphosa said his government has allowed the summer initiation schools season to go ahead after traditional leaders submitted a risk-adjusted plan.

“This plan includes strict adherence to health protocols, including screening of initiates, the provision of personal protective equipment and the provision of water for hygiene and to prevent dehydration. However, due to the high rates of infection in the metro, no initiation schools will be allowed in Nelson Mandela Bay.

“The measures that are being taken in Nelson Mandela Bay are not meant to punish its residents. They are not intended to increase the hardship experienced by our citizens,” he said.

He said the new restrictions in the NMB metro came after consultations with the National Coronavirus Command Council and the premiers, metro mayors and traditional leaders, which factored in screening of initiates and provision of water to avoid dehydration.

He said all post-funeral gatherings, the “after tears parties” were also prohibited in the metro.

Ramaphosa said the additional measures were necessary to prevent the outbreaks in NMB resulting from social gatherings. He further committed that health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize will now visit the Sarah Baartman District and the Garden Route to assess the situation to inform the NCCC on what action to take in the two districts.

TimesLIVE

MORE

IN FULL | Ramaphosa's full address, as he warns SA of a Covid-19 second wave

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday addressed the nation, giving a stern warning that the second wave of Covid-19 infections was on the horizon.
Politics
2 hours ago

SA Medical Association calls for 'urgent' intervention in Eastern Cape

The SA Medical Association has criticised the Eastern Cape health department for its 'severe' lack of leadership as coronavirus cases in the province ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Lungisa and RET faction take no prisoners in Covid blame game Politics
  2. New Gauteng health MEC gets top team ... and she’s going to need it Politics
  3. ATM’s no-confidence motion against Cyril flails as it sets hopes on secret ... Politics
  4. PODCAST | Zille gets candid with Peter Bruce on EFF and Ntuli’s future Politics
  5. Parties jest and mock as Ramaphosa no-confidence vote is pushed back Politics

Latest Videos

More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...
Crash tests show safety bar is 'very low' for new cars sold in SA
X