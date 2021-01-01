Politics

ANC councillor Patrick Mnxunyeni says he was bust by cops while working on New Year's Eve

01 January 2021 - 19:34
Khayelitsha sub-council chair Patrick Mnxunyeni spent four hours in the Bothasig station in Cape Town on New Year's eve.
Image: Allan Swart/123RF

Khayelitsha sub-council chair Patrick Mnxunyeni says he spent four hours at the Bothasig police station in Cape Town on New Year's Eve, protesting he was engaged in legitimate work shortly after curfew kicked in.

He said he had been accused of breaking curfew and of drinking and driving.

Mnxunyeni denies that he was under the influence of alcohol but said he was stopped outside his home after 9pm last night.

According to the adjusted lockdown level 3 regulations, the evening curfew is 9pm.

“I was stopped close to home after 9pm, I explained that I was attending to an emergency in Khayelitsha F-section, there was an electrical issue, and I got delayed.”

He said he had a permit on him and e-mails from Eskom to support his version of events but he was still kept for four hours.

A police spokesperson said he had no record of an arrest.

