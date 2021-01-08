We won't back down, says Ramaphosa as he pledges to push for corruption-accused to 'step aside'

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday reiterated that the ANC would not back down on its decision that leaders accused of corruption should step aside from their position as per a national conference resolution.

This means the ANC national executive committee would soon revisit the matter of its secretary- general Ace Magashule, who has been charged with corruption. The party’s integrity commission has recommended that Magashule step aside from his position or be suspended.

Delivering the ANC NEC January 8 statement — virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic — Ramaphosa made another commitment to root out corruption within the ranks of the ruling party.

“We reiterate, as resolved by the national conference, that every member accused of, or reported to be involved in, corrupt practices should account to the integrity commission immediately or face disciplinary processes. Members who fail to give an acceptable explanation or to voluntarily step down while they face disciplinary, investigative or prosecutorial procedures, will be summarily suspended.”