It's Ramaphosa vs Magashule as ANC showdown looms in 2021

03 January 2021 - 00:04

This year will test President Cyril Ramaphosa's grip on the ANC as his backers face off with his detractors in an escalating fight for control of the governing party.

This battle is expected to start as early as Wednesday when the ANC national executive committee (NEC) is scheduled to meet to discuss the party's January 8 statement...

