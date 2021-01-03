It's Ramaphosa vs Magashule as ANC showdown looms in 2021
03 January 2021 - 00:04
This year will test President Cyril Ramaphosa's grip on the ANC as his backers face off with his detractors in an escalating fight for control of the governing party.
This battle is expected to start as early as Wednesday when the ANC national executive committee (NEC) is scheduled to meet to discuss the party's January 8 statement...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.