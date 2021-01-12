UDM leader Bantu Holomisa defends his Covid-19 concoction

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has clapped back at critics over his use of Galela Oil, a concoction he takes to “protect” himself from getting Covid-19.

In a post on social media this week, Holomisa wrote: “Prevention is better than cure. Nxamalala (Khulubuse Zuma), since you introduced me to the Galela concoction in November last year, I managed to get few bottles from Thami Mtshali.

“Every morning I take a drop together with vitamins C and D. So far I’ve managed to dodge the Covid-19 bullets. Thank you.”

Some users felt it was “irresponsible” of Holomisa to post about the concoction, saying it “has not been medically investigated or endorsed in any way as being effective with regards to Covid-19”.