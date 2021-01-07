Cosatu boss Zingiswa Losi becomes latest ANC leader to sow doubt over Covid vaccine

Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi has become the latest high-ranking leader of the ANC and its alliance partners to sow doubt over Covid-19 vaccines.

Losi, addressing the ANC Women's League Charlotte Maxeke intergenerational dialogue on Thursday, questioned what vaccines the country was “looking at”.

“Because some of the vaccines are not organic, some of the vaccines leave side-effects. But as African people we have our indigenous herbs. We are not putting forward these issues as African women, to liberate SA and the African continent,” said Losi.

Losi, aside from being Cosatu president, is a member of the ANC national executive committee, the party's highest decision-making body between conferences.

Her comments come on the same day Gauteng secretary Jacob Khawe was quoted by EWN also questioning Covid-19 vaccines.