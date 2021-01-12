WATCH | EFF vs Bheki Cele: what you need to know about the criminal charges

The EFF went to the Sunnyside police station in Pretoria on Monday to open a case against police minister Bheki Cele. EFF supporters stood outside singing in support as Mbuyiseni Ndlozi opened case of political interference and defeating the ends of justice.

Ndlozi opened the case after the Gauteng North High Court ruling which cited Cele as having tried to halt the suspension of Lt-Gen Peter Jacobs, after the crime intelligence boss was implicated in the fraudulent acquisition of PPEs.

Police ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said: “Minister Cele is aware of the move by the EFF and will wait for processes to unfold.”