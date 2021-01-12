WATCH LIVE | Dlamini-Zuma and Motsoaledi on Covid-19 regulations
12 January 2021 - 16:21
Cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi will lead a media briefing on the Covid-19 regulations after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Monday night.
Ramaphosa announced SA would remain under level 3 of the national lockdown.
The president also confirmed the ban on alcohol sales and distribution would continue, and the curfew had been extended but would be an hour shorter.
TimesLIVE