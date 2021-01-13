Politics

Staunch Zandile Gumede supporter gunned down outside his home

13 January 2021 - 09:41
Sduduzo Magwaza was shot at his home in Cornubia and later died in hospital.
One of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede’s campaign co-ordinators was shot in Durban on Tuesday night and died in the early hours of Wednesday in a Durban hospital.

Sduduzo Magwaza, a staunch supporter of Gumede and long-time Jacob Zuma loyalist, is understood to have succumbed to his gunshot wounds.

While details are sketchy and police are yet to comment, those close to Magwaza told TimesLIVE he was shot by unknown men who attacked him at his home in Cornubia.

He had apparently just arrived home from a meeting.

Despite being a supporter  of a particular faction of the ANC, many party members and leaders who spoke to TimesLIVE described Magwaza as “a good comrade”.

“He had a good relationship with all comrades, even when he differed with them. What we all loved about him was that he always knew where he stood and he really loved the ANC,” said a party leader.

Mzomuhe Dube, who was close to Magwaza, said he last spoke to him on Tuesday.

“It is a mystery. He did not indicate to me that he suspected he was in any kind of danger,” Dube said.

Magwaza served in eThekwini ward 30 as a deputy secretary and secretary. At the time of his death he was based in Cornubia, where he was also active in ANC structures.

The ANC in the eThekwini region said it was preparing a statement.

This is a developing story.

X