'A man who epitomised human decency' - Thuli Madonsela pays tribute to Jackson Mthembu

22 January 2021 - 14:00
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela pays tribute to the late Jackson Mthembu.
Image: Esa Alexander

There goes a man who epitomised human decency.”

These are the words of former public protector Thuli Madonsela, who paid tribute to the late Jackson Mthembu.

The minister in the presidency died of Covid-19 complications on Thursday at the age of 62.

Mthembu's death comes a week after he had sought medical attention at 1 Military Hospital in Tshwane after “showing some symptoms” for the virus.

“Today I visited the military hospital in Tshwane to get medical attention for abdominal pain. After undergoing tests, I tested positive for Covid 19. Plans are afoot to get all my family members and close associates tested as well,” he said at the time.

Taking to social media, Madonsela said Mthembu “epitomised human decency”.

“Heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the late minister Jackson Mthembu and to his colleagues in the ANC and government. The social justice community has lost a partner. May his kind soul rest in peace.”

At the time of his death, Mthembu was at the forefront of the government’s battle with Covid-19.

He was responsible for communicating the government’s messages in the fight against the pandemic.

