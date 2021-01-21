Minister Jackson Mthembu dies of Covid-related complications

Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu has died of Covid-19 related complications.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a statement on Thursday that Mthembu died earlier that morning. He was 62 at the time of his death.

Mthembu has been at the forefront of the government’s fight against the coronavirus, which is wreaking havoc in the country. He was responsible for communicating government’s messages in the fight against the pandemic.

As of Wednesday night, 38,854 people had died across SA of Covid-19 related complications, while nearly 1.37 million had been confirmed as infected since the virus outbreak in the country in March last year.

Ramaphosa said: “Minister Mthembu was an exemplary leader, an activist and lifelong champion of freedom and democracy. He was a much-loved and greatly respected colleague and comrade, whose passing leaves our nation at a loss.