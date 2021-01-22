Mashaba tells Ramaphosa to 'cut the fat' in his cabinet before increasing taxes for Covid-19 vaccine

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to trim his cabinet instead of raising taxes to fund the procurement and rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Business Day reported this week that Treasury was considering raising taxes as one of several possible mechanisms to fund the biggest vaccination drive in SA’s history.

Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane said government viewed Covid-19 vaccines as a public good and was committed to financing their rollout, with or without support from the private sector and medical schemes.

“SA will not take us seriously if I can find money for SAA but not for vaccines,” he said.