Nqaba Bhanga elected mayor despite rivals’ 'attempts to buy votes'

'Name your price - I'll meet you anywhere and any time'

29 January 2021 - 11:11 By Michael Kimberley and Nomazima Nkosi
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga leaves the City Hall after he was re-elected.
Image: Werner Hills

“Name your price - Ill meet you anywhere and any time.”

This was the message allegedly sent to a DA councillor by a member of the Patriotic Alliance, who tried desperately to turn him before the crucial Nelson Mandela Bay mayoral vote on Thursday.

But the attempt was in vain, with Nqaba Bhanga re-elected mayor at the special council meeting, which had to take place as per a ruling of the Port Elizabeth high court.

Desperate attempts to get some DA councillors to spoil their ballots were part of the wheeling and dealing that took place behind the scenes before the meeting, which dragged on for almost seven hours.

For more on this article, please visit HeraldLIVE.

 

