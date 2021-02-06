Politics

KZN politician Meshack Radebe dies

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
06 February 2021 - 13:55
Meshack Radebe.
Meshack Radebe.
Image: Facebook/KZN Department of Transport

Prominent KwaZulu-Natal politician Meshack Radebe has died, the ANC confirmed on Saturday.

“We have lost ubhungane umkhumbi wokumoyizela — Meshack Radebe is no more. RIP Bhungane. More details will follow once we interact with the family,” said the party's provincial spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela.

“He passed away from the hospital. Let us keep the family in our prayers.” 

Hailed as a political peacekeeper, Radebe played a critical role in stabilising relations between the ANC and IFP towards the end of apartheid.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

MORE

ANC mourns loss of four leaders in KZN

Zwelifile Christopher Ntuli, Nompumelelo Bridget Ntshangase, Nonhle Mkhulisi and Alfred Duma died within days of each other.
Politics
1 day ago

Salute to a brave heart of SA politics

Jackson Mthembu lived a life of struggle, guided by a morality that led him to abandon his support for Jacob Zuma, writes Chris Barron
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

More than 163,000 KZN health workers eligible for Covid-19 vaccine, says premier Sihle Zikalala

KwaZulu-Natal is set to receive its first Covid-19 vaccines on February 14 for a massive rollout programme in which 163,256 health personnel will be ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Why didn’t you stop the rot, ANC? Zondo reads party the riot act Politics

Latest Videos

Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
X