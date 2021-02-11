Load-shedding: DA launches petition asking government to 'give SA its power back'

The DA on Wednesday launched a petition calling on the government to “give SA its power back” and implement the party's cheaper energy bill.

This after Eskom announced on Wednesday that it would implement stage 3 load-shedding till 6am on Thursday.

“When the lights go out, people stop working, business shuts down and our country slides even further backwards,” the DA said.

Introduced in December, the bill proposes that Eskom be broken down into two separate entities of power transmission and generation. This, according to the DA, will allow independent power producers to compete in the sector.