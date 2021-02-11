Politics

Load-shedding: DA launches petition asking government to 'give SA its power back'

11 February 2021 - 07:50
The DA has called on the government to consider its cheaper energy bill as Eskom implements load-shedding. File photo.
The DA has called on the government to consider its cheaper energy bill as Eskom implements load-shedding. File photo.
Image: 123rf.com/ginasanders

The DA on Wednesday launched a petition calling on the government to “give SA its power back” and implement the party's cheaper energy bill.

This after Eskom announced on Wednesday that it would implement stage 3 load-shedding till 6am on Thursday.

When the lights go out, people stop working, business shuts down and our country slides even further backwards,” the DA said.

Introduced in December, the bill proposes that Eskom be broken down into two separate entities of power transmission and generation. This, according to the DA, will allow independent power producers to compete in the sector.

Lights out at 10pm! Eskom rolls out stage 2 load-shedding

Eskom on Tuesday announced it would implement stage 2 load-shedding from 10pm until 5am on Wednesday.
News
1 day ago

Last year, the party said the bill is the only option for SA to ensure a profitable and efficient Eskom and an energy-secure SA. It called on all parties to back its bill, saying failure to implement it will lead to the collapse of SA.

On Wednesday, the DA said financially well-off municipalities must be allowed to procure power directly from IPPs, and called on municipalities to invest in smart meters which will ensure timely revenue collection to minimise debt owed to Eskom.

By Wednesday evening, over 3,000 signatories had backed the petition. Its target is 20,000 signatures.

Eskom said in a statement on Wednesday that there was “a high probability of load-shedding continuing on Thursday.”

This, it said, is necessary to “replenish diminishing emergency generation reserves”.

READ MORE

‘Load-shedding has become a permanent feature of SA life’ - EFF’s Ndlozi slams failing state of SOEs

Eskom said load-shedding would run from 10pm on Tuesday to 5am on Wednesday.
Politics
1 day ago

‘It’s too much’: Load-shedding & corruption among SA’s concerns ahead of Sona

South Africans have taken to Twitter ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address on Thursday to share their grievances.
Politics
23 hours ago

Lights out at 10pm! Eskom rolls out stage 2 load-shedding

Eskom on Tuesday announced it would implement stage 2 load-shedding from 10pm until 5am on Wednesday.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. No R51bn tender for Guptas and Duduzane, deputy minister tells Zondo Politics
  2. Power struggle means Gauteng ANC can’t serve province: Makhura Politics
  3. ‘I disagree’: Vincent Smith clings on to his trusted line on Bosasa Politics

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
X