Herman Mashaba says no to budget 'bailout' for political parties

“There cannot be a bailout for political parties while South Africans are struggling to stay afloat.”

These are the words of ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba, who denounced an alleged increase in taxpayer funding for political parties ahead of the budget speech.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni is set to deliver his budget speech on Wednesday.

The much-anticipated speech will be delivered amid SA’s growing economic crisis since the Covid-19 pandemic took over the country more than 11 months ago.

According to Mashaba, the speech will allegedly contain a massive increase in taxpayer funding for political parties. He said such a decision should not be considered during this time of crisis.

“Just last month, President Ramaphosa admitted that 'we do not have the money' to help families hit by Covid-19. How then can it be acceptable that political parties will receive a massive bailout?” Mashaba asked.