'It's almost like being at war': Cyril Ramaphosa

Sunday Times political editor Sibongakonke Shoba and political reporter Amanda Khoza sat down with President Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC's headquarters, Luthuli House, and talked about the Covid-19 vaccine rollout, the mooted basic income grant and the controversial CR17 campaign funds

17 January 2021 - 00:05 By Sibongakonke Shoba and Amanda Khoza

On why his government took so much time to acquire the Covid-19 vaccine.

If we had the money to do what many countries have done — pre-pay, or to say, “Pfizer, you are developing one, we will give you money without knowing whether it will succeed”, “Johnson & Johnson, we will give you money not knowing whether it will succeed.” Maybe if we had the money we could have done that, but we didn't have the money. So, those northern countries have been able to be successful because many of them did that...

