Helen Zille rubbishes conspiracy theory that she implanted a microchip in a man’s brain

Zille denied the accusation, saying she does not recall meeting the person in question.

According to Zille, the callers claimed she worked with Tesla CEO Elon Musk and President Cyril Ramaphosa to plant the microchip in the man’s brain.

She said the callers insisted it was her responsibility to help the man get the microchip out of his brain or face jail time.

“They claim he has an X-ray showing there is a microchip there, and somehow believe that I, working with Elon Musk, put it there. The callers, who sound genuinely concerned, believe that I, ‘as the leader of Cape Town’ (as one of them said), have a duty to help get the microchip out of the young man’s brain or face arrest,” said Zille.

Zille said the conspiracy theory was strange and proved the dangers of social media, adding that if she knew the man she would direct him to seek medical assistance.

“It is quite extraordinary how much traction this has received on social media, to the point where people are seized with the issue enough to phone me and demand I do something about it.

“If I knew who the young person was, I would refer him for medical help, as my callers are demanding. But if he suspects me of doing something so heinous to him, why would he accept my assistance? After all, he can visit a doctor or hospital of his own accord,” she said.

Read Zille’s full Facebook post below: