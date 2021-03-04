Politics

Julius Malema on turning 40: 'My life is a struggle mainly because I'm black and proud to be black'

04 March 2021 - 11:52
EFF leader Julius Malema turned 40 on Wednesday. File photo.
EFF leader Julius Malema turned 40 on Wednesday. File photo.
Image: Alon Skuy

EFF leader Julius Malema said his life has been 40 years of struggle, as scores of EFF members and supporters celebrated his birthday on Wednesday.

He shared a picture of himself and the late struggle stalwart and mentor Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and thanked his well-wishers.

“My life has been and still is a struggle, mainly because I'm black and proud to be black,” he wrote.

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu said “our generation is blessed to be led by you” in a heartfelt tribute to Malema.

The firebrand leader celebrated his birthday with his colleagues at a lavish dinner on Wednesday.

Former EFF national chairperson Dali Mpofu, MPs Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Ringo Madlingozi were some of the guests at Malema's dinner.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula also wished Malema well.

“I wish you a happy 40th birthday. Remember that life begins at 40, my brother. May you see many more and we're sending you love, strength and let our friendship grow from our strength to strength,” he said.

MORE:

A lavish dinner, a star performance and well wishes for Juju on his 40th

Julius Malema celebrates turning 40.
Politics
1 day ago

WATCH | Forget, groove! Ringo Madlingozi just shut down Malema’s 40th birthday party

Ringo made sure Juju's party was lit!
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

LOL! Cassper wants to know if Malema can predict if he'll be a billionaire

"Please tell me something. Am I going to be a billionaire or not grootman ? Can you smell it ?" asked Cassper.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Brian Molefe: my beef was that I refused to be bullied by white people Politics
  2. ‘I do not owe Sassa a cent’: Bathabile Dlamini on R3.5m VIP security bill Politics
  3. No R51bn tender for Guptas and Duduzane, deputy minister tells Zondo Politics

Latest Videos

Jabs at Ramaphosa & 'boogeyman' coal suppliers: Highlights of Molefe's state ...
Is this the R300,000 future eco-home of SA?
X