Mixed reactions to Fikile Mbalula's apology to Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma after Twitter rant

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has received a mixed bag of responses on Twitter after he issued an apology to Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Mbalula came under fire at the weekend after he accused former president Jacob Zuma of wanting to have a monopoly on the presidency. He was commenting on a 2017 photo of presidential candidates. The picture was shared by water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu.

Mbalula said Zuma organised the dinner because he believed “his wife” would win.

“Zuma is not a saint. He was a disaster for this country. Big one. Try me I’ll tell you why. Zuma organised this [dinner] with a firm belief his wife will win. We all got shocked. Long live David Mabuza for saving us from this monarch disaster. Viva Dabede [sic],” he tweeted.

The tweet didn't age well, as many accused the minister of attacking Dlamini-Zuma.