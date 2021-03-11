R5.9bn set aside for fight against Covid in Gauteng, says finance MEC

Gauteng finance MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has announced a R5.9bn allocation towards the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in the province.

Nkomo-Ralehoko made the announcement while tabling the province's R142.6bn budget at the Gauteng provincial legislature on Thursday.

“A total of R5.9bn in new money has been allocated over the 2021 MTEF [medium-term expenditure framework], the bulk of which will be focusing on defeating the Covid-19 pandemic, and for which the Gauteng department of health will be receiving R2.8bn, largely one-off allocations.

“The existing baseline for medicine will also be boosted by R624m over the MTEF, while funding has also been allocated for the data capturers necessary to help facilitate improved performance information management, as well as ensure timely performance tracking and management at the coalface,” said Nkomo-Ralehoko.

She said her department has also set aside R565m conditional grant funding for the rollout of vaccines.

“The department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs will receive a one-off amount of R20m for the ward-based Covid-19 response committees, which is carried through from a similar amount allocated in the 2020 special adjustments budget.”