WATCH | Chester Missing takes shots at DA for calls to end lockdown over eviction rule under level 1

Controversial puppet Chester Missing has again taken the mickey out of the DA and party members in a skit mimicking Helen Zille.

In the hilarious skit, a puppet depicting the DA federal council chairperson can be seen addressing why the party wants to end the lockdown and Cape Town’s racial division.

“Cape Town is one of the most unequal cities on earth and we in the DA are doing anything we can to keep it that way,” says “Zille”.

“As you know, the only thing whiter than our white sandy beaches are the DA’s senior leadership, Love Island SA, the queue at Woolworths, and the Freshlyground concert.”

“Zille” touched on why she said colonialism was not all negative, saying it was good for her and DA leader John Steenhuisen.

“I mean he has done so well for someone who is so spectacularly stupid. He is like the Forrest Gump of South African politics,” said “Zille”.