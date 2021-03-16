WATCH | Chester Missing takes shots at DA for calls to end lockdown over eviction rule under level 1
Controversial puppet Chester Missing has again taken the mickey out of the DA and party members in a skit mimicking Helen Zille.
In the hilarious skit, a puppet depicting the DA federal council chairperson can be seen addressing why the party wants to end the lockdown and Cape Town’s racial division.
“Cape Town is one of the most unequal cities on earth and we in the DA are doing anything we can to keep it that way,” says “Zille”.
“As you know, the only thing whiter than our white sandy beaches are the DA’s senior leadership, Love Island SA, the queue at Woolworths, and the Freshlyground concert.”
“Zille” touched on why she said colonialism was not all negative, saying it was good for her and DA leader John Steenhuisen.
“I mean he has done so well for someone who is so spectacularly stupid. He is like the Forrest Gump of South African politics,” said “Zille”.
Helen Zille's Democratic Alliance Monday Briefing: why the DA wants to end lockdown. pic.twitter.com/60a6Z6hYCk— Chester Missing (@chestermissing) March 15, 2021
She expressed that level 1 lockdown was getting in the way of DA’s fight to make the Western Cape “the most racist place on earth”.
“The DA is like a reverse real estate agency. We don’t put you in a home, we take you out of one,” said the puppet.
“That is why we want President Cyril Ramaphosa to cancel lockdown entirely so we can get on with doing what we are good at - oppressing poor people and blocking people on Twitter.”
Over the years, the DA has been called out for being an “irresponsible”, “anti-poor” and “anti-black” party.
Last week, the party was criticised for calling for the level 1 lockdown regulations to be lifted, saying the regulations “made it close to impossible for property owners to obtain eviction orders”.
DA MP Cilliers Brink called for cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to amend the regulations.
“While restrictions on the movement of people have long ago been lifted, the corresponding rights of property owners have not been restored. To protect their land and buildings against illegal occupation, property owners have to overcome extraordinary legal hurdles, creating an open season for land grabs,” said Brink.
Under level 1, evictions can take place but only with a court order, and courts have the power to suspend eviction orders until after the lapse or termination of the national state of disaster.
“A person may not be evicted from his or her land or home or have his or her place of residence demolished for the duration of the national state of disaster unless a competent court has granted an order authorising the eviction or demolition,” the government gazette states.