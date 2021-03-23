New Returnal trailer teases the mystery of the White Shadow

Returnal may be an odd—and silly—name for a video game, but Housemarque’s latest project looks set to be its most modern offering yet while retaining its core appeal of hardcore arcade action with a good dollop of rhythm thrown on top. The plot is simple: As an astronaut by the name of Selene, you’re dead. Or you will be, and you have been before.

Confusing? Sort of but not really, as Selene is trapped inside a never-ending point in time where each death resets her back to the starting line of the entire experience. Like some sort of deathly…loop. While the edge of tomorrow beckons, it’ll be up to you to use a new set of skills within the roguelike action game to move a step forward while uncovering the mystery of the white shadow.

Sounds spooky! Here’s a fresh trailer for it: