Ramaphosa’s morning walk inspires: ‘He believes all South Africans should adopt a healthy lifestyle’

President Cyril Ramaphosa still strives to maintain a healthy lifestyle by walking briskly in the mornings. This is according to his acting spokesperson Tyrone Seale.

On Saturday, social media users woke up to a picture of the president taking his usual morning walk, with some saying they were inspired.

Several South Africans have bumped into Ramaphosa during their morning walks and runs, with some even snapping selfies with the president.

This time he was spotted by 5FM DJ Rob Forbes, who shared he had a chat with the president who was “12km into his 20km walk”.

In the picture, Ramaphosa can be seen wearing a face covering up to his nose - as is required during the Covid-19 pandemic - and a navy tracksuit and cap.