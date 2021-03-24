Ramaphosa’s morning walk inspires: ‘He believes all South Africans should adopt a healthy lifestyle’

Politics

24 March 2021 - 07:11
President Cyril Ramaphosa hands out pamphlets during a morning walk in Soweto. File photo.
Image: Masi Losi

President Cyril Ramaphosa still strives to maintain a healthy lifestyle by walking briskly in the mornings. This is according to his acting spokesperson Tyrone Seale.

On Saturday, social media users woke up to a picture of the president taking his usual morning walk, with some saying they were inspired.

Several South Africans have bumped into Ramaphosa during their morning walks and runs, with some even snapping selfies with the president.

This time he was spotted by 5FM DJ Rob Forbes, who shared he had a chat with the president who was “12km into his 20km walk”.

In the picture, Ramaphosa can be seen wearing a face covering up to his nose - as is required during the Covid-19 pandemic - and a navy tracksuit and cap. 

On Tuesday Seale told TimesLIVE Ramaphosa believes all South Africans should adopt a healthy lifestyle.

“The president believes all South Africans should adopt and maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. The president does this himself by walking briskly as often as he can, time and location permitting,” he said.

Responding to the picture, some praised Ramaphosa for leading by example. Others said more South Africans should adopt a habit of daily exercise to reduce lifestyle diseases.

