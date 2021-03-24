Antique vampire-killing kit up for sale in SA

Are you having a problem with pesky vampires? Finally, there is a solution.

An antique vampire killing kit is up for sale in Johannesburg and it could be yours for about R170,000. The kit is available via private antiques dealer Matthew Parsons, who said the owner of the piece wanted to remain anonymous — but is a well known fine antiques collector in Johannesburg.

According to Parsons, the owner bought the kit off a Christies auction in 2010 for £6,000 (R122,000). But they now expect the kit to sell for R170,000 and upwards.

There is a market for original antique kits such as this one, especially in the US and Canada where they sell on auction for up to $26,000 (R380,000).

This, according to Parsons, is the only original kit in SA. It is listed as “used but in good condition”.

Prop kits became popular after the publication of John William Polidori's 1819 book The Vampyre and Bram Stoker’s 1897's Dracula. These kits, said Parsons, can be found abundantly online.

According to the Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds, in 2011 a kit, including a map of Transylvania, fetched $25,000 (R369,000) at Sotheby’s. Another a year later sold for $13,750 (R203,000). In the latter case, the catalogue described it as “Continental, circa 1900 and later” and had no comment on whether it was made as a prop or not.

The museum also displays a vampire kit which is said to have been created as late as the 1950s.

But there is written evidence of these kits in the 1700s and originating in Eastern Europe where the vampire myth originated.