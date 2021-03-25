WATCH | Chester Missing takes shots at Ramaphosa over slow vaccination rollout and load-shedding

Controversial puppet Chester Missing has fired shots at President Cyril Ramaphosa about the vaccination rollout, load-shedding and Deputy President David Mabuza.

In a video shared on social media, Chester had quite a lot to ask the president and demanded he leads as a president should.

“We are probably the only country on earth where the president has its own show ... NetCyril,” said Chester.

“When is President Ramaphosa going to do question time with journalists after one of his briefings? Even Donald Trump did question time and then he attacked journalists. It was like he was the orange Ace Magashule.”