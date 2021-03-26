Dan Mantsha defends R10m payouts to sacked Denel executives

He told the commission that it was in fact Saloojee who brought VR Laser to Denel before his arrival as board chair.

“I liked this man [Saloojee]. I wanted to see this man continue to work with me because I think we strike a very good knot of working together,” said Mantsha.

He told the commission how, during a trip abroad, Saloojee had come to beg him, in his room, that he protect him from the impending charges over the loan matter.

“I even told you earlier today that even when he cried to me that night, I never slept that night because I really liked him and where necessary, I promised to support him. And this statement from me is informed by that strong relationship we tried to make together,” said Mantsha.

“I would have been the last person to want Mr Saloojee out of [Denel]. I tried all approaches but it was not possible given the fact of what he presided on before we came to office,” said Mantsha.

He said Saloojee had opted for bridging finance without approval.

“That meant me and my board will then be blamed ... because we could not meet our financial obligations. That was catastrophic. That of course changed my position towards him. It did not mean I hated him, it only means I looked at the matter objectively,” said Mantsha.