Francois Rogers: New man at helm of KZN DA targets local government elections

His biggest fear is failing to erode the ANC's electoral share, as he believes that will have disastrous consequences for SA.

His name is Francois Rogers and on Saturday he was elected leader of the DA in KwaZulu-Natal.

The 56-year-old's immediate aim is to continue growing the DA in the province, starting with electoral growth in this year's local government elections.

“We need to secure our existing votes but we also need to work in new and untested markets, otherwise the party will remain nothing more than a 20% party.

“That is my vision and that is my purpose,” Rogers told a news conference shortly after the new provincial leadership collective was announced.