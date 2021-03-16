KZN hit by spate of killings of traditional leaders

Chiliza said it was “particularly disturbing” that there appeared to be a group of people who would devise a plan to “assassinate a traditional leader during a time when the Zulu nation is mourning the passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu.”

King Zwelithini died in a Durban hospital on Friday.

“The actions of those who killed Inkosi Mkhize go against all that our fallen king stood for and advocated for. It is widely known His Majesty was a proponent for peace, unity and moral regeneration. It is clear there are people in our society who are determined to take the province back to its violent past in spite of many calls for peace and tolerance over the years.”

Records shared by the provincial department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs indicate that in the past three years, 27 cases of murder of izinduna and amakhosi and their aides have been reported.

Out of the 27 killed, 20 were izinduna, five were amakhosi and two were aides.