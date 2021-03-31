ANC battle: Cyril 1 Ace 0

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s faction may have lost the battle but the war is not over as they may push for the party to reverse its step-aside resolution at the upcoming national general council.

This is according to political analyst and Nelson Mandela University lecturer Ongama Mtimka who believes the radical economic transformation (RET) grouping may still have an ace up its leave.

The RET will either toe the party line and have those indicted in court step aside until their cases have been finalised, or they will intensify their fight.

This, as a heated ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting resolved that those facing criminal charges should step aside within 30 days or face being suspended.