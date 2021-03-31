Politics

ANC battle: Cyril 1 Ace 0

Fight over ruling that those facing legal challenges step aside within 30 days far from over

31 March 2021 - 10:48 By Mkhululi Ndamase and Michael Kimberley
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is one of the ANC members that have been given 30 days to step aside or face being suspended
FIGHTING ON? ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is one of the ANC members that have been given 30 days to step aside or face being suspended
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s faction may have lost the battle but the war is not over as they may push for the party to reverse its step-aside resolution at the upcoming national general council.

This is according to political analyst and Nelson Mandela University lecturer Ongama Mtimka who believes the radical economic transformation (RET) grouping may still have an ace up its leave.

The RET will either toe the party line and have those indicted in court step aside until their cases have been finalised, or they will intensify their fight.

This, as a heated ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting resolved that those facing criminal charges should step aside within 30 days or face being suspended.

 

READ MORE:

POLL | Will Ace Magashule step down?

It's only a matter of time until South Africans learn about Ace Magashule's fate in the ANC.
Politics
7 hours ago

Ace Magashule’s allies threaten to resign en masse as ‘step aside’ rule divides ANC NEC

Allies of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule plan to resign en masse to force an early elective national conference should he be forced to step ...
Politics
2 days ago

Cyril Ramaphosa wins the day as NEC takes tough stance on RET faction

The ANC NEC stood firm on corruption-accused members, saying they must step aside within 30 days or face suspension.
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Ace aside, these are the ANC bigwigs who could be hit by ‘step aside’ rule Politics
  2. ANC splinter group could get out of hand, warns senior party member Politics

Latest Videos

#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
Guns, ferries & hotels: What’s happening in Mozambique?
X